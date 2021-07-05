Yoruba Nation rally: Jumoke, working to assist me, siblings –Mother

Mother of Monsurat Jumoke Oyeleke, killed at Ojota, Lagos, during the Yoruba Nation rally on Saturday, said the victim went to work as a sales girl to assist her and her siblings.

The bereaved mother, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Adeeko, said her condition made Jumoke to work as a sales girl where she met her untimely death. The distraught Adeeko, who spoke with our correspondent at her residence at Ogudu area of Ojota, said Jumoke was not 14 years’ old as was reported, but was 25 years’ old.

Adeeko said they both left home about 7.30am on Saturday and bade each other goodbye, only for her to receive the news of her daughter’s murder. She said: “I left what I was doing immediately and went to the scene. But before I got there, she had been taken away by the police to the mortuary.

“I don’t want her to die in vain. She went to work as a sales girl to assist me and her siblings. She was my first child, but I have divorced her father and remarried. I work as a street sweeper.

I also help people to clean their compounds. When she saw the stress I was going through, she decided to pick up a sales girl’s job. Unfortunately, she was killed less than two months after she started the work. “She was my helper and my gist partner. I am going to miss her.

I want the policeman who killed my daughter to be arrested and prosecuted because I know I can’t get her back.” Adeeko wondered why po- lice said her daughter was killed three days before the incident and that she was stabbed. When our correspondent visited the scene, those who were there debunked the police claims that she was stabbed three days before the incident near the MRS filling station.

A witness, who gave her name simply as Khadija, said she was in the public toilet close to the shop where she was working as a sales girl when she started hearing gunshots and tear gas being fired into the compound. She said: “While I was going into the toilet, I saw the deceased arranging drinks they were selling. She was also picking some bottles’ cocks.

Immediately, she saw everyone running, she left what she was doing and followed us.

She was about to enter the gate when the bullet fired by a policeman hit her from the back and came out from her chest. We tried to rescue her, but the policemen came back and started shooting again.

That was how we left her and ran for our own lives. “The bleeding was too much.

There was nothing we could do to save her anymore. Even some soldiers who came to inspect her said she couldn’t survive it, because of the close range of the gun fired at her. We want justice for her.” Mr. Ibrahim Taofeek, who was also at the scene, said it was terrible on Saturday as policemen were shooting sporadically without considering innocent people who were not part of the Yoruba Nation rally.

He said: “A lot of people sustained gunshot wounds. Innocent people who were going home were arrested as part of the Yoruba Nation protesters.” Jumoke’s cousin, Mr. Taiwo Afolabi, said it was an unfortunate incident. He said: “We have engaged lawyers to fight for us, because we want justice for her. We don’t want her to die in vain.

It was also not true that she was killed three days before the incident. I don’t know why the police could tell such a lie. We are all human beings and we are going to give accounts of our deeds before our Creator. It was the police who killed the girl. Why are they lying, instead of admitting their mistakes?”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday, said the command wished to debunk the rumour and state categorically that it was a calculated attempt to create confusion and fear in the minds of the good people of Lagos State and the country at large.

Adejobi said the police did not fire a single live bullet at the Ojota rally. He said: “The said corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh. “After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspected sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.

The news was false and mischievous. The command therefore urges the general public to disregard the news and go about their lawful normal daily activities while investigation to unravel the incident will commence immediately.”

