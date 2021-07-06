Yoruba Nation rally: Jumoke’s family to sue LASG, police for murder

Taiwo Jimoh

The family of sales girl, Monsurat Jumoke Oyeleke killed during the Yoruba Nation rally at Ojota on Saturday have said they are going to sue both the Lagos State government and the Nigeria Police over the death of their daughter.

Barrister Olasupo Ojo, who spoke with our correspondent on phone on behalf of the family, said they are still waiting for the coroner’s inquest result, after which they will sue the state government and the police for the murdered of the girl.

It would be recalled that the girl was in her mistress’ shop at Ojota where she was trying to pick some locks when police fired teargas to where she was and while trying to escape was struck by a stray bullet that hit her from the back and came out from her chest.

Barrister Ojo said: “The family is waiting for the result of the coroner’s inquest and after that they we will sue the state government and the police for the murdered of the girl.”

The the late Jumoke’s cousin, Taiwo Afolabi, said the manner the girl was killed was an unfortunate one, said the family is demanding for justice for her.

Afolabi said: “As a family member we don’t want her to die in vain, she was the one assisting her mother and her siblings through the little she was earning from the sales girl work she was doing.”

Like this: Like Loading...