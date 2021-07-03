Yoruba Nation Rally: Police, others embark on show of force

Following the insistence of the Oodua Republic and Chief Sunday Adeyemo, Alias Igboho, to embarked on the mega rally in Lagos today, police and other security agencies, embarked on what many have called as a ‘Show of Force around the state.

The command also said anyone caught during the rally would be dealt with within the ambit of the law, while, the show of force was to confirm the security agencies preparedness and commitment to continuously protect the lives and properties of the good people of the state and send a warning signal to the organisers of the said mega rally or any group of persons planning to stage any rally or procession in the state despite the warnings issued during the joint press briefing by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso on Thursday, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday said the Command and the state government had warned the organisers of the planned Oodua Republic Mega Rally at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, to steer clear of the state, considering the available intelligence reports on the planned rally and to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Adejobi said the command and other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and Department of State Services, have, however, put measures in place to prevent any act of lawlessness, oppression and intimidation, of any kind, in the state. He said: “Lagos State cannot afford to record and experience the violence orchestrated by some individuals during the 2020 Endsars protest that led to massive destruction of lives and properties in the state. The command still reiterated its stance that anyone caught participating or facilitating the so-called mega rally in Lagos State would be dealt with within the ambits of the law.”

