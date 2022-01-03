Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s lawyer, Olajengbesi resigns

One of the lawyers representing Yoruba Nation self-determination campaigner, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, yesterday resigned his appointment. Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since his arrest around 8pm on July 19, 2021 at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou.

He was earlier declared wanted by the secret police for stockpiling arms under the pretext of Yoruba Nation secessionist agitation, an allegation he had denied.

New Telegraph gathered that Olajengbesi had faulted the threat by Prof Banji Akintoye-led Yoruba Nation secessionist agitation group, Ilana Oodua group, that no governorship election would hold in Ekiti and Osun states later this year.

Recall that the 86-yearold don, in his 2022 New Year message, had said: “Among most Yoruba self-determination advocates worldwide, the determination exists and is growing that there shall be no state governorship and House of Assembly election in our homeland in 2022.

“The next election that we Yoruba people will engage in will be the first election in our own new country.”

However, Olajengbesi in a statement sighted by this newspaper, alleged that Akintoye wasn’t speaking for Igboho and the Yoruba people, noting that voting remained a human right.

It was further gathered that Akintoye’s group reportedly disowned Olajengbesi in a statement, saying he was not speaking for Igboho.

The statement reads: “This is to officially announce my resignation as counsel involved further in any matter relating to Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and the Yoruba Nation Agitators.”

