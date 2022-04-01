YORUBA RONU OOOO

While some of the Yorubas were sincere about what they did, but were only victims of their own hubris and bad judgment; or political circumstances. Others, when they had opportunity to make Nigeria great by being in synch with their fellow man, bungled it and ended up as unmitigated disasters. Now the mixed bag!

Pa Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory, was pulled down mostly by Yorubas. Greatest critics of late Oba Adesoji Aderemi, the Ooni of Ife, who doubled as governor general of Western State, were majorly big politicians from his home country. Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the reigning Ooni of Ile Ife, with steady progress and serious determination, reunite the yorubas, is today, being attacked daily by treacherous sponsors from his very home. They want him down at all cost.

Late Adetunji Isiaka Adeleke and his dynasty and the progressive parted to this set of people, to many the dynasty must remain apart and must work against the performing governor Adegboyega Oyetola. To some people, that is democracy but its Yoruba pull him down syndrome at its best. No one ever think of reuniting the family and for us to jointly celebrate the memory of our dear Serubawon.. Late Ladoke Akintola’s family and Obafemi Awolowo’s family to them, must remain as enemies… The need to field ranking person in Ife federal constituency is not in the front burner. Lagbaja is bad lakasegbe o sunwon (That is bad that is worse). Yet the community envies the speakership slot of both state and national assembly, and also principal offices and chairman of committee, is their desires for more dividends of democracy.. O to ge, Enough is enough, Yoruba ronu ooo.. Lets get it right.

How many of the “so called” progressive who benefitted from Late MKO Abiola’s sacrifice even remember his children, Kola Abiola, his brothers and sisters?. Are we so forgetful or accursed?

The coast is getting clearer, day by day, for our own Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have not seen a northerner speaking against his candidature. One can easily predict that his greatest obstacle would be the Yorubas, and majorly the very people he empowered, they were recruited to bring him down at all cost, and alas they are falling for it. He invested in them for a period like this but today they were hijacked off him, daily testing the pool and operating at devil’s workshop. Well, the uncommon Akanbi has divine grace of always winning his battles no matter how tough they seem to be.

Yorubas should better be careful. The enemies are seriously watching and looking for a vacuum to be created. Sen Christopher Ajani Iyiola Omisore’s return to the progressive and his eventual recent fortune to me is beyond human comprehension, today he occupied the highest party position in Yoruba land, I honestly pray for God guidance on his behalf and that the Yorubas would accept the reality as divined and be there to surport him to reposition the kingdom. The Yorubas should have known their enemies not by now, but for the ages past, from the beginning! Hold on tight to that in their possession, for the enemies are ready to snatch it.

A word is enough for the wise, but, one thing is certain, posterity will surely judge everyone whether kindly or harshly…

Ori to ma su opo ki je ki alaisan o ye – He that is waiting to inherit will not want the sick to survive. We are not so loved, they see us as too wise!

We are the sick ones in this context, we are also the killer nurse employed, the injection is in our hands, we owns the drug, we are being fooled by our clever enemies, their real intention is to make us kill ourselves and for them to inherit the porridge. Divide and rule is what they usually applied to keep us apart Bambam of Ife in mind!

If only we can think deeply.. Yoruba Ronu ooo.

_Hon Rotimi Makinde,

Member Swaga Central Working Committe and former member of the 7th Assembly, he is presently an aspirant seeking to recontest in Ife federal Constituency of Osun state._

