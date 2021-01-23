News

Yoruba summit seeks enhanced security in S'West

A Pan-Yoruba summit conveyed under the aegis of Yoruba Patriots Movements has emphasised the need for improved security in South- West states to complement the efforts of the governors through the establishment of Amotekun security corps Speaking at the summit which held at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, with the theme; “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, various speakers identified issues and challenges facing the Yoruba race, just as they called for a united race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The event was attended by traditional leaders, political functionaries and eminent personalities as well as a cross – section of stakeholders from the South-West states In a communiqué issued at the end of the Conference, the summit resolved to demand for the prioritisation of funding for Amotekun as well as proper monitoring of the activities of the corps across the South-West to ensure the protection of the neighbourhoods, hinterlands, farms and forests

The communiqué signed by Mr. Oladosu Oladipo, Babatunde Balogun, Mr. Adekunle Olayinka and Sen. Rilwan Soji Akanbi, among others, expressed support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), in his bold and patriotic efforts to curb kidnapping and all forms of insecurity in Ondo State, thereby calling on other governors to take decisive steps to reassure the people of safety in their homelands. The summit also reiterated the position of Ondo State Government that forests across the South-West should not be turned into grazing zones, thereby encouraging groups or individuals interested in cattle business to undergo legitimate processes of acquiring lands for ranching to be operated under relevant laws and regulations as may be deemed necessary by the respective States.

