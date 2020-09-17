Yoruba Tennis Club ladies donate palliatives to LASUTH

In a bid to appreciate the effort of frontline workers at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), the women wing of the Yoruba Tennis Club has donated palliative items to frontline health workers and members of staff who got infected with the corona virus.

Speaking at the presentation, Mrs. Titilola Agbaje, Chairperson of the Ladies Wing said the donation stemmed from the need to constantly appreciate the effort of frontline workers. She said: “We are not oblivious of the happenings in Nigeria and the world at large. We understand that living life has been more challenging and medical personnel risk their lives in order to take care of COVID patients, yet they come to work and give their best.

We have come to appreciate that effort and we pray earnestly that their effort will pay off at the end.” Mrs. Folake Ademiluyi, Chairperson of the welfare Committee of the Ladies Wing of the club reiterated that they came to LASUTH to appreciate the work of frontline personnel by giving the much that they can.

Like this: Like Loading...