Olubadan designate
News

Yoruba World Centre celebrates new Olubadan June 19

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Yoruba World Centre has fixed June 19 for the celebration of the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun. According to the release, the ceremony which will take place at the University of Ibadan coincides with the monarch’s 100 days on the throne.

The centre said: “This provides an opportunity for the young ones to learn about it and understand our recent past, to be gingered towards achieving greatest possible heights in life; the elite to develop an interest in promoting and supporting such arts as a tool of job creation, industry and empowerment for the younger ones; and researchers as a source of primary data, further research and education on Yoruba history, arts and culture.” Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, are among the personalities for the event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ve not designated anyone as gov’s aide on security – Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Enugu State government yesterday distanced itself from a news report trending on social media regarding one Tochukwu Okeke, who was purported to be a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security. The government said categorically that for the avoidance of doubt, the state government has not designated any person, whosoever, as either […]
News Top Stories

Oil prices hit $60 per barrel, hope rises for Nigeria’s budget

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The prices of benchmark for Nigeria’s crude grade, Brent oil, on Monday shot past $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year, surging hope of budget surplus for the Africa’s biggest crude exporter.   Nigeria has already benchmarked $40 per barrel for the commodity in its 2021 budget and with a […]
News

Report: Stop arming Ukraine, Russia warns US

Posted on Author Reporter

      Russia has warned the United States that there will be “unpredictable consequences” if Washington keeps arming Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday. In Moscow, a foreign ministry spokeswoman confirmed Russia had sent diplomatic notes to the United States and other nations about supplying weapons to Ukraine but did not say what the messages […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica