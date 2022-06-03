Yoruba World Centre celebrates new Olubadan June 19

The Yoruba World Centre has fixed June 19 for the celebration of the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun. According to the release, the ceremony which will take place at the University of Ibadan coincides with the monarch’s 100 days on the throne.

The centre said: “This provides an opportunity for the young ones to learn about it and understand our recent past, to be gingered towards achieving greatest possible heights in life; the elite to develop an interest in promoting and supporting such arts as a tool of job creation, industry and empowerment for the younger ones; and researchers as a source of primary data, further research and education on Yoruba history, arts and culture.” Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, are among the personalities for the event.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...