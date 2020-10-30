News

Yoruba youths ask IG to fast track police reform

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to accelerate the ongoing police reform to guarantee security of lives and property in the country. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, president of Igbimo Odo Yoruba Afenifere, Mr. Olufemi Lawson, said the youth group supported the #EndSARS protest but frowned at the looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums. According to Lawson, the speedy manner in which President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government accepted and granted the #5For5 demands of the #EndSARS protesters during the protests was commendable as the total reform of the police force would enhance the overall wellbeing of the nation.

Lawson said: “We would also like to commend the state governments that have already set up their Judicial Panels of Inquiry as part of the demands of the #End- SARS protest. “We call on other states yet to do so to promptly constitute theirs so that the panels can get to work and deliver on the directives of the federal government. “As these panels get constituted and commence their hearings, we would like to encourage young people not to shy away from being part of the panel. “Our direct participation is the right way to ensure that it achieves its ultimate aim. So we enjoin young people to get on board and follow up on the process.

We must ensure that the process is impartial. “At this point, we would like to condemn the manner in which the peaceful protests degenerated into chaos and destruction of lives and property. “This has led to great economic loss due to the massive vandalism and looting that took place this past couple of days.

The massive destruction of government and private owned properties and investments in Lagos State and other cities in the South West is highly regrettable. Such needless acts of destruction should have no place in our way of lives as a people.”

