You are an exceptional police boss -Ogunsan lauds IGP Adamu at 59

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has heaped praises on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

In a congratulatory statement issued recently, Ogunsan described the police boss as “an exceptional police officer with character and charisma”.

According to him, Adamu, who clocks age 59 today, has excelled in endeavours too numerous to reel out.

His words: “On this auspicious occasion of your 59th birthday, I join other well-meaning Nigerians to salute you by first applauding your show of selfless service to our fatherland.

“Some of us who enjoy the privilege of being close to you know you as a highly cerebral police cop, a perfect gentleman and a man of character, charisma and candour.

“In your capacity as the Inspector-General of Police, it is visible enough to the blind how well you have fared in the task of policing Nigeria since you resumed office as the 20th indigenous IGP.

“The country couldn’t have had a better cop at the helms of policing the country because your vast experience on the job is not only recognised nationally but is of international standards.

“For me, it has been a great gain to have our history books recording your name as the first-ever African to be made a Director in the over 82 years history of the INTERPOL. Unequivocally, that only makes you such an exceptional police officer to behold.

“Having toured the world in the quest to acquire adequate education, you are one of the finest police officers in Nigeria who brought expertise and excellence to play on the job. This makes you that erudite cop of uncommon distinction.

“In the area of technology deployment in crime fighting, staff welfare, surveillance, arms and ammunition, you have proven yourself since you came into office. All these feats you have achieved through hard work, resilience and diligence.

“On a special day like this which marks the day the Almighty God decided to bless humanity with a gift of you, I also want to extol your courage in the area of 21st century community policing, through the unalloyed support of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Perhaps one enviable trait in you is that your unparalleled record of achievement doesn’t even get into your head. You have remained an epitome of humility and simplicity. For this, I make bold to say that you are a good man all-rounder.

“On behalf of my family, organisation and the good people of our dear country, I wish you a fabulous birthday filled with God’s blessings roundabout.”

