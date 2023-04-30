You Are Confused, Desperate, Fanwo Tackles Adeyemi

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State and the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo has described Sen. Smart Adeyemi’s assessment of the last Governorship Primary of the APC in Kogi State as (the)”vituperation of a desperately dangerous bad loser”.

Fanwo stated this in Lokoja while fielding questions from journalists, Saturday, saying the APC Governorship Primary remains one of the most transparent in the history of the State. He said:”It is right for the media to give space to all to air their views.

When we have such platforms, we must be responsible enough not to abuse it and dangerously misinform the general public. “The world saw the primary on television and on other media platforms. The primary didn’t only hold, it was free, fair and credible. “We have always been here with Senator Smart Adeyemi and with all due respect, his own definition of credible election is one won by him.

Any other election not won by him is not credible as far as he is concerned. “Yes I watched him saying all sort of things after filing his case. He said Alh. Ahmed Ododo is from the same family, ward and clan as the Governor. “He said fielding him was the height of injustice. He dwelled so much on those fallacies and didn’t even remember to tell the world why he is in court.