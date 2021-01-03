You are created for Gid’s pleasure

God made man in his own image and likeness because of the special position human beings occupy in the scheme of things. Every other creature under the heaven came by evolution but God took time and moulded man in his own image and breathed into the nostril to give him life.

Time and attention were given to making of man because he is to give God pleasure through worship and to serve as God’s representative on earth. The Bible presents it this way in Revelation 4:10-11 thus, The four and twenty elders fall down before him that sat on the throne, and worship him that liveth for ever and ever, and cast their crowns before the throne, saying, Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.

Man by his position in creation holds an enviable responsibility as the only creature God moulded and gave the authority to have dominion over all other things under the heaven. Man was having fellowship with God on daily basis and hearing directly from God while in the Garden of Eden. Man was divinely mandated to take charge of the earth where God prepares him for coming back to heaven to meet with the creator.

The Bible tells us in Psalm 115: 16, The heaven, even the heavens, are the Lord’s: but the earth hath he given to the children of men. God has given the earth to man hence, it is on this earth we the human beings will serve and give Him pleasure.

When man eventually comes to meet with the creator in heaven he will still continue in worshipping God, the Almighty to continue to please his Maker. Man should therefore take time in the service of God.

It is on this premise the Bible advises all human beings in Matthew 6:33 saying, But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things be shall added unto you. While on this planet earth man is to spend his good time to serve God. He must find time to attend church services where he praises and worships God. He should equally put both his time and resources in doing and sponsoring the work of God. God is interested in the affairs of the people that serve him for He blesses them in all things, whatever prayer made in accordance with the will of God is granted. In Isaiah 40:31 the Bible says, But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. The people that give God pleasure by serving Him will always have their strength renewed, they will be like palm tree that has no waste part.

They will always be healthy to do the work of God. In all your life endeavours, put God first, serve him without looking back. You will always be happy because you are doing the right thing. God in turn blesses you in all areas of your life. However, for anybody’s service to be acceptable in the sight of God such a person must be born again, accept Jesus Christ in his life as Lord and Saviour then repent of all his or her known and unknown sins.

God does not answer the prayer of a sinner; and at the same time God does not accept the services of a sinner. That is why I always tell my congregation especially the new comers that anyone who still indulges in sin such as armed robbery, kidnapping, ritual killing, prostitution or any other kind of sin should not give offering in our services.

Such a person should not give us his or her money for any reason. They should all repent before giving offering. If you are in this category you should repent and give your life to Christ and God will accept your services and bless you.

Like this: Like Loading...