You are ignorant of parliamentary procedures – Senate tells Ningi

The Senate, Monday, tackled a former Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, for accusing the Red Chamber of being too soft on both national issues and President Muhammadu Buhari on some alleged wrong doings, which he said were detrimental to good governance.

Senate Spokesman and Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, while reacting to the development, accused Ningi of being ignorant of parliamentary procedures in spite of being a ranking Senator who was a one-time Deputy Senate Leader of the hallowed Chambers.

Basiru said: “It is baffling that Senator Ningi never understood that neither the National Assembly nor the Senate is constituted as an opposition to antagonise other arms of government but as an assemblage of lawmakers elected for good governance and pursuits of national interest.

“The barometer to gauge a working Legislature is not how many times it initiated a futile and failed impeachment procedure against a sitting President but the amount of work it could do within the framework of cooperative bi-partisan legislation.”

He noted that the Senate had at many times turned down requests from the President, saying, however, that they were done with maturity and understanding without generating so much rancour and public uproar.

“The 9th Assembly represents the ever increasing maturity of Nigeria’s democracy,” he added.

The Senate Spokesman said that the 9th Assembly had been the most successful since the return to civil rule in 1999, saying: “Our focus has been on impactful legislations which bother on the economy, security and livelihood of Nigerians.”

