News

You are ignorant of parliamentary procedures – Senate tells Ningi

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate, Monday, tackled a former Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, for accusing the Red Chamber of being too soft on both national issues and President Muhammadu Buhari on some alleged wrong doings, which he said were detrimental to good governance.

Senate Spokesman and Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, while reacting to the development, accused Ningi of being ignorant of parliamentary procedures in spite of being a ranking Senator who was a one-time Deputy Senate Leader of the hallowed Chambers.

Basiru said: “It is baffling that Senator Ningi never understood that neither the National Assembly nor the Senate is constituted as an opposition to antagonise other arms of government but as an assemblage of lawmakers elected for good governance and pursuits of national interest.

“The barometer to gauge a working Legislature is not how many times it initiated a futile and failed impeachment procedure against a sitting President but the amount of work it could do within the framework of cooperative bi-partisan legislation.”

He noted that the Senate had at many times turned down requests from the President, saying, however, that they were done with maturity and understanding without generating so much rancour and public uproar.

“The 9th Assembly represents the ever increasing maturity of Nigeria’s democracy,” he added.

The Senate Spokesman said that the 9th Assembly had been the most successful since the return to civil rule in 1999, saying: “Our focus has been on impactful legislations which bother on the economy, security and livelihood of Nigerians.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alleged N2bn fraud: Maina’s trial resumes in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  The trial of former Pension Reform Task Team Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina resumed Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Okon Abang. The court had last week ordered the remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre after his appearance there following his extradition from the Niger Republic. Justice Abang had ruled […]
News Top Stories

Umahi: S’East loses N10bn every stay-at-home day

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

Chairman, South East Governors’ forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Dave Umahi on Sunday evening said the zone    loses over N10 billion in every sit-at-home the people of the region observe.   Since the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested, the organisation has declared sit-at-home every […]
News

No money was printed to augment March allocations –NEC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…endorses recommendation for state police The National Economic Council (NEC) has affirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not print any money to augment the shortfall in the federal allocation to states in March. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had recently alleged that the CBN printed about N60 billion to augment the shortfall […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica