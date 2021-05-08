Arts & Entertainments

You are not a prophet – Prophet Aloysius challenges Odumeje to a spiritual contest

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Amid backlashes from the death of Ada Jesus, Prophet Odumeje is up for a new challenge initiated by his counterpart, Prophet Goodheart Aloysius. Prophet Aloysius called out Odumeje while declaring that he is not a prophet as he claims. In order to justify and prove to the general public the veracity of his statement, he challenged Odumeje to a spiritual contest.

The spiritual contest, according to him, will clearly show that Odumeje is a fake prophet and has no spiritual powers. Taking to his Facebook page, Alloysius wrote: “With Ada Jesus and Odumeje saga you should now know that odumeje is not a prophet and has no spiritual powers from anywhere. “All those things he calls miracles in his church are all staged and arranged to make him appear powerful. Odumeje is not a prophet but a mere entertainer and singer. Ada Jesus was brought to him for prayers and when he saw the critical nature of the girl’s case faith left him and he started ranting stupidity.”

The challenge, Alloysius wrote: “If Odumeje said he is a prophet or he has spiritual powers let me and him meet at the national stadium in Abuja on May 31 by 12noon to call down rain and let Nigerians see a real prophet and a fake prophet.

