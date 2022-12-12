You are not meant to win World Cup, Okocha tells Ronaldo

Nigerian football legend Austin Okocha has admonished Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo to accept his fate that he was not meant to win the FIFA World Cup despite featuring and scoring in five editions of the tournament. Ronaldo exited this year’s Mundial with Portugal after they were defeated by Morocco in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

In what is likely to be his final World Cup fixture for the Selecao, the 37-year-old Ronaldo came on in the 51st minute for Ruben Neves but was not able to prevent a 1-0 quarterfinal defeat against the Atlas Lions at Al Thumama Stadium.

Sevilla forward Youssef En- Nesyri scored the all-important goal which ensured the North Africans progressed to the last four where they will come up against France, who floored England 2-1 in the other lasteight battle.

The 49-year-old Okocha, who played 73 times for the Super Eagles between 1993 and 2006 and scored 14 times, believes the former Manchester United forward was not meant to add the World Cup trophy to his glittering career.

“Oh yes! We’ve seen it in this tournament. A lot of stars have cried because they knew this could be their last chance of playing in the World Cup,” Okocha told SuperSport TV as quoted by Nigeria Soccernet.

“We saw Luis [Suarez] and now Ronaldo. What a fantastic career he has had. He’s an icon but I mean, some things are not meant to be. I don’t think that it was meant for him to win the World Cup because they had everything, but credit to Morocco.”

