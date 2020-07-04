You are stupid if you have six packs and are broke – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian male cross dresser, Idris Okuneye (aka Bobrisky), has thrown a shade at people who boast about their six packs but have no money. The transvestite said he would rather go for a billionaire with potbelly than go for a broke boy with 6 packs. He made this known in his recent post on Instagram. “Fine face, 6packs, 6feets, bears gang etc and you are broke u are STUPID. I will rather go for pot belly with some billionaire cash.
