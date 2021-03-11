Metro & Crime

You are under Baale of Sasa, Ibadan traditional rulers tell Seriki Hausawa

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

…as Yoruba traders protest relocation of market by Makinde

Following the recent ethnic crisis that ravaged the Sasa community of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, which left many dead, members of the traditional council in Ibadanland under the aegis of “Ibadan Obas’ Council”, Thursday told the Chairman of Arewa Communities in the 17 Southern states of Nigeria, Alhaji Haruna Mai Yasin Katsina, to face the reality that irrespective of the honour accorded him, he is under the chieftaincy stool of the community leader of Sasa, Chief Amusa Ajani.
The rulers said this at a peace meeting held at the Olubadan Palace, Oja’ba which was presided over by Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun and Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, respectively.
They complained that the pre-eminent position granted the Seriki n’Sasa, in the scheme of things in the state was unbecoming, asking all the relevant authorities to know and accept the fact that the community leader is under the Baale of Sasa.
This warning followed the grievance expressed by Yoruba traders in the market over the treatment meted to them after the crisis, particularly relocating the market to Iroko Village, and failure by the Seyi Makinde’s administration to compensate them as promised.

