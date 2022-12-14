News

You can escape poverty through ICT, minister tells youths

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, has advised Oyo State youths to acquire skills aside from their educational attainment to move out of poverty. He gave the advice at the weekend while addressing some youths in Ogbomoso during an empowerment programme. Dare said: “There is no job in government”, adding that, “politics can only feed you for a season, but vocational skill can feed you for life.” The minister added: “We did research in my ministry and found out that there are about 350,000 jobs in this country for cyber security experts.

“The phones you are holding could be hacked into and you will need a cyber-security expert to build a firewall against the attack. Across the world, more than 4 million jobs are out there for youths in cyber security. “The jobs are there, but the youths that have the knowledge are not there. “We advertised some time ago and 61,000 youths applied. We have trained 31,000 of them in six weeks. 100 of them were excellent and they will get their certification. Once they get their certification, they can work anywhere in the world. To some of you, there is nothing you cannot do on your phones. Apply that knowledge to your advantage.”

 

