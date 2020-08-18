Sports

You can have Ronaldo for £54m, Juve tell PSG

Juventus would be ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo for offers of £54 million and above, according to Sport.
Ronaldo is no longer considered ‘untouchable’ at the Italian giants, and they would be willing to do business this summer.
The 35-year-old has spent two fantastic seasons in Turin, scoring 65 goals in 89 appearances across all competitions and winning two Serie A titles.
However, with the arrival of Andrea Pirlo to replace Maurizio Sarri as manager, there is set to be a squad overhaul at Juve before next season.
Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close eye on Ronaldo’s situation and could be ready to make a move as soon as their Champions League campaign is over.
The Ligue 1 champions take on RB Leipzig in the semi-final on Tuesday evening.
Juventus will not consider offers of less than €60 million (£54 million), although that price tag may well not put off PSG.

