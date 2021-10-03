Faith

You can only prosper in a country you love, Oyedepo tells Nigerians

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide Canaanland, Ota Ogun State, David Oyedepo, on Friday warned Nigerians on the dangers of not loving their nation.

 

“No one prospers in a land that he does not love. You will always prosper in a nation you truly love,” the cleric said. During the church’s Inde- pendence Day Service broadcast live on Friday, Oyedepo explained that many were struggling in the country because they have concluded that nothing can work in Nigeria.

 

The bishop said others were flourishing because they are optimistic about the country and hopeful it will experience a positive change. He recollected a vision he once had 47 years ago in which Nigeria faced destruction.

 

But due to his love for the country, he and some of his brothers then decided to engage in a threeday of fasting and prayer for Nigeria to be spared by God.

 

“For the sake of the consecrated followers of Christ in this land, Nigeria is spared,” he prayed.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari earlier claimed that his administration had done better than his predecessors since 1999, the cleric insisted that “We have never suffered a wave of insecurity in the history of this country; the situation is worse today because of wicked men and women that found themselves in power.”

 

Oyedepo urged religious leaders to join him and curse all armed robbers, killers, and looters, adding that the Bible commands that evildoers should be prophesied against.

 

“Expect new waves of prosperity in your life. Sorrow and despair will be far from our country,” he prayed.

