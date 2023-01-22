Faith

You can win always

Posted on Author Rev. Dauda Louis Ojeifoh Comment(0)

Text (2 Corinthians 2 :14). “Now thanks be unto God, which always causes us to triumph in Christ, and makes manifest the savour of his knowledge by us in every place.” One Bible character that inspires me greatly is King David; there’s so much about him in scriptures that’s so inspiring.

He was a very successful king, who never lost any battle. The only time Israel ever lost a battle in David’s day was when he didn’t go. How could a man be so successful? It shows us the kind of mindset that he had. You should think like him: you’re ordained of God to win always and never to lose. Deal with your mind with the Word of God, be positive minded person, your thoughts, your confession, your meditation and your beliefs system must positively be in agreement with the Word of God as someone who is ready to always win.

There’re people who are used to winning and losing. They say, “sometimes you win, sometimes you lose; sometimes you’re healthy, and sometimes you’re sick.” For them, life is full of ups and downs, but that’s not the way it should be. You can, and should, always win.

That’s the life of the man in Christ–a life of glory, excellence, and constant victories. Jesus was always a winner; He was always victorious because of who He was and what He knew. Success or failure will depend on who you are and what you know.

God said, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge….” (Hosea 4:6). Some of God’s people suffer because they lack spiritual knowledge – true knowledge of God’s Word. However, (2 Peter 1:2). Says, “Grace and Peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord.” Notice one important thing, he never say grace and peace will be added, but that they’ll be multiplied through knowledge. This is a special kind of knowledge; it’s not ” ginosko” meaning (the introductory knowledge you receive when you accept Christ as the Lord of your life).

This knowledge is “epignosis”; it’s specialized and accurate knowledge. It is experiential knowledge; knowledge that relates with that which is known. All the beautiful and wonderful blessings and promises God has given to you in His Word won’t do you any good if you don’t know about them and know what to do with them. To win always in life, you need the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord. Through this knowledge, you multiply grace and peace in your life. “Peace” here means “power over crisis.”

Meaning that, in the midst of storms and troubles of life, you’ll always win. Glory to God, in the book of (Mark 4:35-41). On the same day, when evening had come, He said to them “Let us cross over to the other side.” Now when they had left the multitude, they took Him (Jesus) along in the boat as He was. And other little boats were also with Him.

And a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling. But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm.

 

