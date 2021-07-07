News

You can’t ban open grazing – Ex-ACF scribe tells Southern govs

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Comment(0)

Former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, yesterday said the law on the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors cannot be implemented. This was as he also task governors of oil producing States in southern part of the country that they should use the 13 per cent derivation for environmental development, rather than using it to build 5-star hotels, flyovers and airports. Reacting to the communique issued at the end of the Southern governors’ meeting on Monday in Lagos, Sani said the demandforadditional threepercentbythegovernors amountedtodoubleprovisions. Sani said: “Given the 13% derivation to ameliorate environmental degradation of the oil producing host communities, any other provision,be it 5% or 3%,for oil producing host communities amounts to double provisions for degradation of environment arising from oil explorationand exploitation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia school takes delivery of Kalu’s pupils’ desks

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Again, Okoko Item Primary School in Bende Local Government Area has become beneficiary of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu School Desk/Furniture Project. The school took delivery of 80 nos of three-seater desks and benches, which came a week after a similar donation was received by Ezi Igbere Community School, Kalu’s country home, also in Bende LGA, […]
News

Israel-Gaza: Rockets pound Israel after militants killed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hamas militants have launched dozens of rockets at Israel after Israeli air strikes killed senior commanders and felled a multi-storey building in Gaza. Reports say several locations in southern Israel were hit, killing a young child in Sderot. The escalation of the fighting, which began on Monday, has prompted the UN to warn of […]
News Top Stories

Population explosion: Nigeria may be third largest country by 2050 – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday raised the alarm that Nigeria’s population was becoming a liability due to its poor management, insisting that, unless something urgent is done, Nigeria may become the third most populated country in the world by 2050.   Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a mentoring session with students […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica