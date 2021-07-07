You can’t ban open grazing – Ex-ACF scribe tells Southern govs

Former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, yesterday said the law on the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors cannot be implemented. This was as he also task governors of oil producing States in southern part of the country that they should use the 13 per cent derivation for environmental development, rather than using it to build 5-star hotels, flyovers and airports. Reacting to the communique issued at the end of the Southern governors’ meeting on Monday in Lagos, Sani said the demandforadditional threepercentbythegovernors amountedtodoubleprovisions. Sani said: “Given the 13% derivation to ameliorate environmental degradation of the oil producing host communities, any other provision,be it 5% or 3%,for oil producing host communities amounts to double provisions for degradation of environment arising from oil explorationand exploitation.”

