You can’t ban open grazing – Ex-ACF scribe tells Southern govs

Former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, yesterday said the law on the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors cannot be implemented. This was as he also task governors of oil producing States in southern part of the country that they should use the 13 per cent derivation for environmental development, rather than using it to build 5-star hotels, flyovers and airports. Reacting to the communique issued at the end of the Southern governors’ meeting on Monday in Lagos, Sani said the demandforadditional threepercentbythegovernors amountedtodoubleprovisions. Sani said: “Given the 13% derivation to ameliorate environmental degradation of the oil producing host communities, any other provision,be it 5% or 3%,for oil producing host communities amounts to double provisions for degradation of environment arising from oil explorationand exploitation.”
Related Articles
Abia school takes delivery of Kalu’s pupils’ desks
Again, Okoko Item Primary School in Bende Local Government Area has become beneficiary of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu School Desk/Furniture Project. The school took delivery of 80 nos of three-seater desks and benches, which came a week after a similar donation was received by Ezi Igbere Community School, Kalu’s country home, also in Bende LGA, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Israel-Gaza: Rockets pound Israel after militants killed
Hamas militants have launched dozens of rockets at Israel after Israeli air strikes killed senior commanders and felled a multi-storey building in Gaza. Reports say several locations in southern Israel were hit, killing a young child in Sderot. The escalation of the fighting, which began on Monday, has prompted the UN to warn of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Population explosion: Nigeria may be third largest country by 2050 – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday raised the alarm that Nigeria’s population was becoming a liability due to its poor management, insisting that, unless something urgent is done, Nigeria may become the third most populated country in the world by 2050. Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a mentoring session with students […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)