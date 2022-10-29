You can’t find the kind of loyalty between my father and Azikiwe again

He was unarguably one of the nation’s nationalists, the late Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya was a consistent politician who had the interest of his people at heart. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, his son, Mr. Adeniran Ogunsanya Jr., took us into his life and times. Excerpts

What was your relationship with the late Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya?

He was my father and I am his first son, that’s the reason I bear the same name as him. I mean all my names are exactly the same as his. I am Adeniran Olugboyega Olusanya Ogunsanya junior. Those are my names and I don’t have other names of my own.

Your father was a prominent figure in the country.It won’t be out of place to describe him as one of the nation’s nationalists that fought for the attainment of Independence of the country; as a son, what kind of father was he to you and husband he was to his wife?

He was a caring and loving father to all his children. As you know, he was a lawyer who rose to become a Queen Counsel before he was given the honour of becoming a Senior Advo- cate of Nigeria.

My father took extra care of the children. As a husband he loved his wife till his death in 1994. He also took care of members of his extended family.

People of his generation are known to be strict disciplinarians, would you say that your father was one?

When you talk about being a disciplinarian, you can only discipline your children. You cannot discipline any other children apart from your children. I think his loving character did more to us than being a disciplinarian. He wasn’t a disciplinarian, he taught his children the right way to go, the right way to behave in society. He laid an example as to how to be accountable in government. My father gave us that value to believe that you don’t strive so much about money. He taught us that we must be God fearing and love our fellow men. To love the people of Nigeria in general, your neighbour and whoever you come across in life. His home was open to everybody who came to see him. My father never looked down on anybody as a politician. He catered to the needs of those he never knew who came to him for one need or the other. I remember as a student of St. Gregory’s College that he was very close to all the principals of schools in Lagos State. That’s why when he contested the governorship election against Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the teachers came out and supported him. He was out of government then but they remembered how close he was to them while in government as commissioner for education under the government of late Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson.

Was there any time he wielded the stick against you or any of your siblings?

My late father and I were very close. I was never beaten by my father. Not once! I got so much beating from my mum though.

What was his daily routine like, I mean what he did when he woke up and what he loved to eat for breakfast?

His favourite breakfast was Ogi and Akara. He never really ate until he felt hungry. He loved fish stew with yam too. Whenever we were out of the country he took baked beans and other continental food items too. He was someone who woke up very early in the morning. He woke up by 7 am everyday. He had been in politics before I was born and was elected into the Federal House of Representatives in the 1 9 6 0 s . Ever since then, we discovered that as a politician people were usually waiting to see him at the reception before he woke up from the bed. He took his bath immediately he woke up and went downstairs to attend to his visitors.

When did you usually see him in the morning?

You remember that we had to go to school and come back. We never had any form of hindrance in terms of access to him. There was no limit as to when we wanted to see him. When I was young, I mean when I was in primary and secondary school, I used to sleep in the same bed with him. My mother was in her own room but I slept in the same bed with him. That was for so many years even up till my secondary school days. If I am laying on the same bed with him, that means I see him often. Let’s talk about his political engagements right from the time of his membership of the NCNC and later in the NPP… (Cuts in) He was a member of the NCNC and that was the time that he was elected into the federal parliament and was made the Minister of Housing and Surveys from 1964 to 1966 when the military coup took place.

What did you see of him during that period?

I never went to any of his rallies or campaigns or anything because I was so young then. In 1966 when the military took over, I was just 10 years old. As a 10-year-old, you must have seen some things… (Cuts in) When the military took over in January 1966, I was still nine years old.

Where was he when the military took over and what was his immediate reaction?

Like I told you, he was a minister. We lived in Ikoyi in the official quarters allocated to him but the military gave us 24 hours to vacate the building .

Was he arrested?

No, he wasn’t arrested but I remember that he was shocked when the news was broken to him by his friend, the late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who came to our house to break the news. Alhaji Shagari lived next door to us at our quarters in Kingsway, Ikoyi. My father was shocked at the development particularly because he got to know from Shagari who told him that the prime minister, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa and the Minister of Finance, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, had been arrested and taken away by the coup plotters. He was very close to Chief Okotie-Eboh. I remember that I used to go with him to late Chief Okotie-Eboh’s residence in those days.

Do you have fond memories of such meetings between the two?

As I told you, I was very young to be able to tell you what transpired between them. I wasn’t party to what they discussed. I was probably sitting somewhere or in the car then.

What did your father do when the military took over the government?

He was a trained lawyer and at the same time he had interest in one or two companies that he had shares in. He had a law firm that was managed by his younger brother, Adebayo Ogunsanya, who is late now, he returned to the law office to resume his practice.

How did he get into the first executive council of Lagos State when it was created in 1967?

Having been a member of the Federal parliament, he became a very prominent indigene of the state who couldn’t be ignored. He was one of the notable politicians of his era. When the late Mobolaji Johnson came, my father was initially appointed as the attorney general and commissioner for justice and a few years later, he was made commissioner for education under the state military government.

What kind of relationship existed between him and the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe?

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was my father’s mentor. My father had been a follower of the late Dr. Azikiwe before I was even born. The relationship from the time I have known is next to none. I can’t see that kind of relationship now.

Why do you say so?

That kind of loyalty doesn’t exist anymore. My dad was a hundred percent behind Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. One thing most people don’t know is that when Dr. Azikiwe was the leader of the NCNC, we had Dr. Michael Okpara as the Premier of Eastern region but Dr. Azikiwe was the undisputed leader of the NCNC.

One would have expected your late father to have teamed up with late Chief Obafemi Awolowo considering the fact that they were both Yorubas of Ijebu extraction, why didn’t that happen?

Interestingly, my late father had profound respect for late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the only difference was that on a personal level, they had a good relationship but when it came to politics they disagreed. If you remember, the late Dr. Azikiwe was well grounded in politics before Chief Awolowo with due respect. Having pitched his tent with Azikiwe, he never felt that because an Ijebu man was leading another party, he had to join him. He never did, he was loyal to Azikiwe from the beginning to the end.

Was there any form of backlash from his Ijebu kith and kin for taking this decision?

There was because in Ikorodu, a political heavyweight at that time was Alhaji Sulaiman Gbadamosi who was with the Action Group. I remember that at that time the two of them were very close and my father respected him (Gbadamosi) because he was much older. The only difference was that they were in different political parties. My father used to stop by to visit him whenever we visited Ikorodu in those days. Chief Awolowo even attended the burial of my paternal grandmother. They were close friends even though they were in different political parties.

