You can’t remove Umahi as Ebonyi Gov, APC tells Wike

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, told Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that his comment on his Ebonyi State counterpart, Chief Dave Umahi, on the Abuja High Court judgment that sacked him, was an affront on the nation’s judiciary. Wike had at an event vowed that his party PDP will stop at nothing legally in ensuring that Umahi was removed as Ebonyi Governor for defecting to APC. Wike said the matter would reach the Supreme Court to ensure Umahi does not remain Ebonyi Governor and boasted that his PDP was behind Umahi’s travails. But the state Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, in a statement in Abakaliki said Wike cannot remove Umahi, describing his comment as an affront on the judiciary. His words: “The attention of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to the reckless outburst of the primitive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. The Rivers State Governor was reacting to the very unjust and widely condemnable Federal High Court ruling which recently sacked Governor Umahi and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe. “After listening to Wike’s reckless tirades against Umahi, which is very characteristic of him, the Ebonyi APC feels obligated to reply to the garrulous, highly pompous but poorly performing Governor of Rivers State, and to place him where he rightly belongs. This is more so given that he has achieved nothing other than violence, turbulence and destruction of people’s hard-earned property ever since he became the Governor of Rivers State
JUST IN: FG orders reopening of all schools
The Federal Government has ordered the reopening of all schools in Nigeria. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday. He advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, earlier announced by the presidential task force. He said all […]
President: We’ll prosecute indicted SARS’ operatives
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the government was the beginning of an extensive reform in the Nigerian Police Force. The President, who gave this assurance yesterday at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the Local […]
Less than 2% of COVID-19 vaccines administered worldwide was in Africa –WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) over the week disclosed that less than two per cent of the 690 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered globally have been in Africa. The body said that about 45 African countries have received vaccines and 43 of them have commenced vaccinations. It also said nearly 13 million of the […]
