You can’t remove Umahi as Ebonyi Gov, APC tells Wike

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, told Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that his comment on his Ebonyi State counterpart, Chief Dave Umahi, on the Abuja High Court judgment that sacked him, was an affront on the nation’s  judiciary. Wike had at an event vowed that his party PDP will stop at nothing legally in ensuring that Umahi was removed as Ebonyi Governor for defecting to APC. Wike said the matter would reach the Supreme Court to ensure Umahi does not remain Ebonyi Governor and boasted that his PDP was behind Umahi’s travails. But the state Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, in a statement in Abakaliki said Wike cannot remove Umahi, describing his comment as an affront on the judiciary. His words: “The attention of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to the reckless outburst of the primitive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. The Rivers State Governor was reacting to the very unjust and widely condemnable Federal High Court ruling which recently sacked Governor Umahi and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe. “After listening to Wike’s reckless tirades against Umahi, which is very characteristic of him, the Ebonyi APC feels obligated to reply to the garrulous, highly pompous but poorly performing Governor of Rivers State, and to place him where he rightly belongs. This is more so given that he has achieved nothing other than violence, turbulence and destruction of people’s hard-earned property ever since he became the Governor of Rivers State

 

