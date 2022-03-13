News

You can’t remove Umahi as Ebonyi Gov, APC tells Wike

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday, told Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that his comment on his Ebonyi State counterpart, Chief Dave Umahi, on the Abuja High Court judgment that sacked him, was an affront on the nation’s judiciary.

Wike had at an event vowed that his party PDP will stop at nothing legally in ensuring that Umahi was removed as Ebonyi Governor for defecting to APC.

Wike said the matter would reach the Supreme Court to ensure Umahi does not remain Ebonyi Governor and boasted that his PDP was behind Umahi’s travails.

But the state Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, in a statement in Abakaliki said Wike cannot remove Umahi, describing his comment as an affront on the judiciary.

His words: “The attention of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to the reckless outburst of the primitive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. The Rivers State Governor was reacting to the very unjust and widely condemnable Federal High Court ruling which recently sacked Governor Umahi and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe.

“After listening to Wike’s reckless tirades against Umahi, which is very characteristic of him, the Ebonyi APC feels obligated to reply to the garrulous, highly pompous but poorly performing Governor of Rivers State, and to place him where he rightly belongs. This is more so given that he has achieved nothing other than violence, turbulence and destruction of people’s hard-earned property ever since he became the Governor of Rivers State.

 “Wike should know that it is God that lifts and not mortals like him. So, no amount of his evil plots will be potent enough to be able to dislodge or remove a serving governor who was single-handedly installed by God for a unique purpose for his people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study

Posted on Author Reporter

  A World Health Organization team emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers, who were required to complete 14 days in quarantine after arriving in China, left their quarantine hotel […]
News

Customs raises N17bn from contraband, importers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) antismuggling unit, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A in Lagos has raised N17 billion debit notes from importers for false declaration and wrong classification of imports, and from contraband seized from smugglers between January and June 2020.   Some of the contraband seized from smugglers operating in the South-West states of […]
News

How ex-COAS, Amosu, others diverted N3bn NIMASA fund – Witness

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (rtd) and two others continued Tuesday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos with a prosecution witness narrating how the defendants allegedly diverted the sum of N3 billion credited to the Nigeria Air […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica