You can’t ride on G-5 platform for recognition, Ortom tells ex-LG chair

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that a former Chairman of Ushongo Local Government Area, Joseph Asawa, is seeking to take advantage of the agitation of the five governors (G-5) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for self-recognition. Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, in Abuja on Friday, said that the claim by Asawa that supporters of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar were attacked during the flag off of Benue North West Senatorial campaign rally in Gboko earlier this week, was false.

“The false and misleading claim was a calculated attempt by the former council chairman to use the name of the governor to win cheap sympathy from the Atiku Abubakar camp. “From the outbursts of Hon. Asawa it is obvious that he wants to take advantage of the call for fairness and equity by the G-5 Governors, of which Gov“The false and misleading claim was a calculated attempt by the former council chairman to use the name of the governor to win cheap sympathy from the Atiku Abubakar camp. “From the outbursts of Hon. Asawa it is obvious that he wants to take advantage of the call for fairness and equity by the G-5 Governors, of which Gov

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...