You can’t ride on G-5 platform for recognition, Ortom tells ex-LG chair

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that a former Chairman of Ushongo Local Government Area, Joseph Asawa, is seeking to take advantage of the agitation of the five governors (G-5) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for self-recognition. Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, in Abuja on Friday, said that the claim by Asawa that supporters of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar were attacked during the flag off of Benue North West Senatorial campaign rally in Gboko earlier this week, was false.

"The false and misleading claim was a calculated attempt by the former council chairman to use the name of the governor to win cheap sympathy from the Atiku Abubakar camp. "From the outbursts of Hon. Asawa it is obvious that he wants to take advantage of the call for fairness and equity by the G-5 Governors, of which Gov

 

News Top Stories

Editors reaffirm commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has rounded off its Town Hall Meeting/Capacity Building Conference in six geo-political zones, during the week – with the last one in Port Harcourt, the South-South zone, resolving not to buckle under any circumstances in its historic duty in defending and promoting the cause of democracy and press freedom […]
News

One year after, My heart still hurts, empty – Tony Uranta’s widow

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The wife of late human rights activist, Mr Tony Uranta, Mrs Baarong Tony-Uranta, has said that her heart still hurts and feels empty, one year after the death of her beloved husband. Uranta, 67, died on November 24, at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH). The late Uranta was a member of the Federal […]
News

SESSPN faults sack of UNILAG VC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The leadership and members the South- East and South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), yesterday condemned in strong terms the purported sack of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the university’s governing council. They called on the federal government to wade into the crisis to save the institution’s image. Chairman, Edo […]

