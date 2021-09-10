News

You can’t rig Anambra guber, Okowa tells APGA, APC

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has told the ruling party in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the idea of rigging the November 6 governorship election. Okowa, who is the Deputy Chairman of National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra State, expressed the confidence in the new device to be used for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The governor, who stood in for the Chairman, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State at the inauguration of the Campaign Council, noted that there will be no use of Incident Forms during the election.

“It is either your biometrics, or your facial capture or else you will not be allowed to vote. “So we are definitely going to communicate with the people at the grassroots, and we know that we actually as a party own the grassroots in Anambra State.

“There will definitely be no rigging of the elections,” Okowa said. He assured the party that the National Campaign Council will work with the State Campaign Council to deliver Anambra State back to PDP. Acting PDP National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi said the choice of the Campaign Council members were carefully made, and expressed optimism that the team will win the state for the party. Akinwonmi called on PDP members in Anambra State to close ranks so as to win the November 6 poll. The party’s candidate, Valentine Ozigbo expressed gratitude to God and to PDP for giving him the opportunity to fly the party’s flag, and assured that he would not disappoint.

Assault video: Police now have 4 suspects in custody –FHQ

The Police have announced the arrest of two persons involved in the alleged dehumanization of a woman,captured in a video that has continued to enjoy virality. This brings the total number of suspects arrested to four. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, named CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope […]
2 years of 9th Assembly: We’re unhappy with NASS, say Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and President, Benue Cultural Organisations, have taken a swipe at the 9th National Assembly and said that the parliament has not lived up to expectations.   The socio-cultural organizations, through their spokespersons, in different interviews with Sunday Telegraph, said this in their midterm assessments of the parliament. […]
17 students, 1 lecturer of College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Zamfara

Zamfara State government in collaboration with the security agencies have secured the unconditional release of the recently abducted 17 students and one lecturer of Bakura College of Agriculture and Animal Science. However, two of the kidnapped students died in the custody of the kidnappers. Receiving the released students and teacher at the Government House Gusau […]

