You can’t rig Anambra guber, Okowa tells APGA, APC

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has told the ruling party in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the idea of rigging the November 6 governorship election.

Okowa, who is Deputy Chairman of National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra State, expressed the confidence that the new device to be used for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor, who stood in for the Chairman, Governor Okezie Ikpazu of Abia State at the inauguration of the Campaign Council on Thursday, noted that there will be no use of Incident Forms during the election.

“It is either your biometrics, or your facial capture or else you will not be allowed to vote.

“So we are definitely going to communicate with the people at the grassroots, and we know that we actually as a party own the grassroots in Anambra State.

“There will definitely be no rigging of the elections,” Okowa said.

He assured the party that the National Campaign Council will work with the State Campaign Council to deliver Anambra State back to PDP.

Like this: Like Loading...