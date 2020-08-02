You can’t stop our activities – ACF

The umbrella organisation of all Northerners, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has declared that the Commission cannot stop its activities.

The forum said it was unfortunate that even the CAC was speaking from both side of its mouth as the Commission first said that it has withdrawn their certificate of registration, only to also come out and said they are not registered.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, told Sunday Telegraph that the Commission has no power to ban them or stop their activities as they were protected by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Yawe said they are empowered to associate and no commission can take that freedom away from them.

He also posited that their activities have engendered positive impact on the north in particular and the country as a whole. Yawe said: “We think the people at Corporate Affairs Commission are confused. First they say they have withdrawn our certificate.

Then they say we are not registered. If we are not registered, how can they withdraw our certificate?” He said: “The CAC has no powers to ban us. We are covered by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution which gives us freedom to associate. “Nobody has the powers to take that right away.

We shall go ahead with our activities which brought positive results to the north and Nigeria as usual.”

