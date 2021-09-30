You deserve another term, Oke Ogun PDP stakeholders tell Makinde

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oke Ogun Zone of Oyo State have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Seyi Makinde, saying that his administration’s achievements have remained unprecedented and commendable. The party members, which comprised 10 local government chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors, political appointees in the Makinde government, as well as party leaders from all the 10 councils in Oke Ogun, converged on Otu, headquarters of Itesiwaju Local Government yesterday to declare their support. They resolved that the governor should run for another term of four years.

The 10 local government council chairmen at the end of the meeting said Makinde’s people-oriented leadership and his passionate commitment to developing the Oke Ogun area through several landmark infrastructure projects, health sector and agribusiness development initiatives should be allowed to continue for four more years.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, which was signed by the 10 leaders drawn from all the local governments, including Hon. Doyin Babalola (Iseyin), Bolarinwa Timothy (Iwajowa), Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro (Itesiwaju), Alhaji Yakubu Oladoja (Oorelope), Hon. Johnson Ojebiyi (Kajola), Alhaji Taoheed Olayiwola (Irepo). Others were Chief Isaac Agada (ATISBO), Hon. Adekunle Rafiu (Saki West), Pa. Owookola (Saki East) and Mr. Adekunle Mustapha (Olorunsogo), the stakeholders said that: “Our governor and leader of the PDP in Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, deserves another term of office as a result of his people-oriented leadership and unprecedented development of Oyo State.

