You don’t need Saints to tackle corruption –Apostle Nwandu

The founder of Tower of Praise Ministries, Apostle Paul Nwandu, has bemoaned the inability of the Nigerian government to tackle corruption in the nation. Speaking exclusively to Sunday Telegraph, Nwandu attributed hardship being experienced by Nigerians to prevailing high rate of corruption and lack of accountability in the country.

He stressed that the country doe not need a Saint to tackle corruption but pointed out that government lacks the will to fight corruption.

His words: “We keep seeing corrupt practices because the government has deliberately refused to give the fight against corruption the desired attention. People keep embezzling the nation’s fund because there’s no capital punishment against perpetuators. If there’s a penalty for stealing the country’s money, I am sure that a lot of people will stop when they remember the consequences.”

According to Nwandu: “We don’t need a Saint to fight corruption, all we need is someone who is determined and courageous to do it. He might have engaged in corrupt practices one way or the other, but he must be willing to repent and forsake the things he did in the past in order to succeed; because there’s no wealthy politician that didn’t benefit from stealing the nation’s fund one way or the other.”

