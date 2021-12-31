Arts & Entertainments

‘You gave up fame to make us a home’ – RMD hails wife on 21st anniversary

Posted on

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe- Damijo (RMD), has hailed his wife, Jumobi, on their 21st wedding anniversary. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 60-year-old movie star shared before and after pictures of himself and his wife in warm embraces. He also expressed his excitement over their union of more than two decades, describing their marriage as “a wonder    ful journey so far”.

 

He wrote: “Can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike, my Abk, my Abiks. Strong and courageous, gave up your fame, to make us a home! One in the family is enough, you said! Unworthy me.

 

Thank you for yesterday, today and forever. I love you big time.” RMD gained prominence for his part in the late 80’s television soap opera titled ‘Ripples’.

 

He has since then gone on to feature in hundreds of Nollywood movies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and an LLB in Law from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

 

The couple got married on December 29, 2000, after the death of his first wife, May Ellen-Ezekiel, in 1996. Since she tied the knot with RMD, Jumobi, a popular TV presenter, has been absent from the media space. Their union is blessed with four children — two males, two females.

 

