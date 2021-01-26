YOU HAVE INDELIBLE MARKS ON YOUR TRAIL,,

Olowu kuta describes General Buratai’s tenure as epical..

The Olowu of Kuta,Oba Ahmed Adekunle Oyelude,Tegbosun 11 has expressed delight that ,the retiring service chief,Lt General Tukur Buratai has left the military better than he met it.

The traditional ruler stated this today in a message of congratulations to the retired Army chief.

“The immediate past chief of Army staff ,Lt General Tukur Buratai is bowing out of the military with clean service records which aspiring officers should emulate..”

Oba Oyelude recalled the exemplary exploits of the immediate past chief of Army staff in the face of serious security challenges posed by Bokko Haram and other terror groups in different parts of the country.

While acknowledging the pressures of insecurity on the socio -economic and political health of the nation, the Royal father saluted the courage and commitment of the army led by the former chief of army staff towards preserving the peace,unity and territorial integrity of the country.

Oba Oyelude particularly noted the selfless service and dedication of General Buratai to the execution of government’s national security policy,especially in the areas of integration of Nigerians of diverse cultural, religious and political groups and ensuring that they co-exist within the ambit of the law.

The traditional ruler recalled the role of the former chief of staff Nigerian Army for responding positively to the wish of his subjects by constructing the link bridge between kuta and Ede which was left undone for several years..

The Olowu of Kuta described the positive response of the Nigerian Army to the construction of kuta-Ede bridge as “novel in community service” to which current and future generations of kuta indigenes will always cherish..

The traditional ruler commended president Muhammadu Buhari for giving General Buratai and his colleagues the opportunity to put in their best in the service of the nation.

While,wishing the retired Army chief blissful retirement, Oba Oyelude expressed hope that the incoming service chiefs will build on the legacies of their predecessors..

