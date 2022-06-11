News

You lack knowledge of how governance works in Lagos- Oladejo tells Onagoruwa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Seye Oladejo, has debunked a statement credited to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ebun-olu Adegboruwa that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has abandoned governace to campaign for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Adegboruwa, in a statement issued on social media, said the Lagos governor has abandoned governance to be following the campaign of APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, in Abuja.

Oladejo in a statement issued on Saturday, said the allegation was needless, saying it shows the Senior Advocate of Nigeria lacks the understanding of how things work in government.

The statement read:
“Our attention has been drawn to the needless allegation by Ebun-olu Adegboruwa (SAN) that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu has abandoned governance to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” While we commend the concern of the writer on the need for governance not to be on recess in the state of excellence, we empathize with his poor knowledge of how things work in government.
Governance, especially in Lagos state, remains a team work with every member of the team executing his assigned role to successfully implement government policies, programs and projects.
“The governor acts as the team leader and supervisor of the various arms.
It’s pure mischief to allege that the governor has been the media strategist , anchorman and campaign manager of the APC Presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
” The truth is that Tinubu has his full compliment of effective campaign machinery which has delivered on its assignment.
” The team is actually already primed for the next phase of the campaign.

“The enforcement of the ban on okada activities in a number of Local Governments in the state has been largely successful under the supervision of the assigned agencies of government. However, this remains a continuous exercise.
” It’s imperative to note that the execution of projects and implementation of policies to tackle flooding started way ahead of the rainy season. An elementary knowledge of governance would have saved this needless goof.
” We have deliberately chosen to ignore the wild allegation that public funds could have been committed to the campaign activities because it is undeserving of a response.
It’s imperative to note that Sanwo-olu was first and foremost a proud member of APC before becoming a governor. He’s always expected to play his role as a leader at a time like this, “the statement said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Depreciation: ABCON reaffirms CBN’s ability to defend naira

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

  The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has advised foreign exchange speculators to have a rethink and stop pushing the naira to forceful depreciation through their illegal activities.   Speaking to journalists on market development, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said forex speculators were taking huge risks with their funds, as […]
News

Insecurity: Oyetola calls for collective efforts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has called on Nigerians to form a collective synergy with the aim of bringing an end to the worrisome security situation bedevilling the nation. He condemned the ethnic coloration the fight against terrorism and insurgency is taking. Oyetola stated this on Saturday at an international colloquium organised in […]
News

Reps pass state police bill

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the bills seeking to create state police and other state security services. This bill seeks to excise Item 45 (Police and other government security services) from the Exclusive Legislative List and place same on the Concurrent Legislative List to give allowance for different state governments to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica