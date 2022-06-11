You lack knowledge of how governance works in Lagos- Oladejo tells Onagoruwa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Seye Oladejo, has debunked a statement credited to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ebun-olu Adegboruwa that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has abandoned governace to campaign for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Adegboruwa, in a statement issued on social media, said the Lagos governor has abandoned governance to be following the campaign of APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, in Abuja.

Oladejo in a statement issued on Saturday, said the allegation was needless, saying it shows the Senior Advocate of Nigeria lacks the understanding of how things work in government.

The statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to the needless allegation by Ebun-olu Adegboruwa (SAN) that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu has abandoned governance to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” While we commend the concern of the writer on the need for governance not to be on recess in the state of excellence, we empathize with his poor knowledge of how things work in government.

Governance, especially in Lagos state, remains a team work with every member of the team executing his assigned role to successfully implement government policies, programs and projects.

“The governor acts as the team leader and supervisor of the various arms.

It’s pure mischief to allege that the governor has been the media strategist , anchorman and campaign manager of the APC Presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” The truth is that Tinubu has his full compliment of effective campaign machinery which has delivered on its assignment.

” The team is actually already primed for the next phase of the campaign.

“The enforcement of the ban on okada activities in a number of Local Governments in the state has been largely successful under the supervision of the assigned agencies of government. However, this remains a continuous exercise.

” It’s imperative to note that the execution of projects and implementation of policies to tackle flooding started way ahead of the rainy season. An elementary knowledge of governance would have saved this needless goof.

” We have deliberately chosen to ignore the wild allegation that public funds could have been committed to the campaign activities because it is undeserving of a response.

It’s imperative to note that Sanwo-olu was first and foremost a proud member of APC before becoming a governor. He’s always expected to play his role as a leader at a time like this, “the statement said.

