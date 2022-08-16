You lied about Oyo guber primary, APC tells Adelabu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the candidate of Accord Party (AP) for the 2023 Oyo State governorship election, Adebayo Adelabu, for his comment on its 2023 governorship ticket.

Adelabu had claimed in a recent radio interview that he was robbed of the APC governorship ticket because some national leaders of the ruling party were not happy with his relationship with the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor represented the APC in the 2019 governorship election and lost to Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also contested the APC’s governorship ticket in May but lost the primary to Teslim Folarin. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka yesterday, the APC debunked Adelabu’s claims. He insisted that the delegates rather than the party decided Adelabu’s fate in the primary “and by no one else”.

It said: “For the record, Chief Adelabu, who was the flag bearer of the party in the 2019 governorship election, participated in the May 2022 primary election and lost to Teslim Folarin. His fate was decided by delegates of the party and by no one else.

“As a former flag bearer of the party, we expected him to explore and exhaust internal remedial mechanisms of the party or seek legal redress regarding any dissatisfaction he may have had with the primary election.

“Having defected to another party, rather than concentrate on his lacklustre governorship project, Chief Adelabu has busied himself with making wild and baseless allegations against some national leaders of the APC.

“While wishing Adelabu well in his new political voyage, we advise that he desists from vilifying and maligning respected chieftains and national officers of our great party.”

