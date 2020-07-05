You ‘ll survive terrors of Covid 19 in Jesus name –Ezechukwu

T

he outgoing Territorial Public Relations Secretary and Assist. Territorial Editor of The Salvation Army Nigeria Territory, Major Stephen Ezechukwu, has charged Christian faithful and members of the Lagos Central Corps, to be of good courage even in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He gave the charge during his online holiness meeting message held last Sunday, to mark Majors Stephen and Cecilia Ezechukwu’s sent forth, who have just been reassignment to Ondo/Ekiti Division as Divisional Leaders, by the management of The Salvation Army Nigeria Territory.

He word: “In a troubled time like this, you need to be reassured that by the power of the Most High God, you are not alone, you’re not abandoned, you’re not forsaken, you’re not rejected, you’re not forgotten. Our God still cares for you, your family and business! Lamentation 3:22 says ‘It is of the LORD’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not.’

According to Ezechukwu: “To have lived till today is miraculous. We’ve been living with bad economy, unstable governance, failed/failing political system, environmental hazards, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, ethnic cleansing, genocide, gruesome/ritual murder, human trafficking, rape to murder and all types and kinds of ritual killings, political quagmire and so on!

“Yet, in the midst of the above and more and more, the coronavirus pandemic took the center stage, shut down the world, ruined her economy, caused job losses, business failures, health failure and hopelessness. Many of us have been affected in one way or the other; but I am here to announce to you that there’s hope for the living!

“Ecclesiastic 9:4 says ‘For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion.” That you are alive till today is a true evidence that there’s hope for you, and that our God truly cares for you. Your tomorrow will certainly be better than today! Just let your life’s anchor hold on Jesus who our heavenly father and God of creation has given the Name that is above all other names Ephesians 1:21-22, Philippians 2:9-11. His name surmounts all obstructions,” he added.

Speaking with nostalgia, the outgoing cleric said: “Today marks a significant historical event in our journey as the Officers of The Salvation Army and as the Ministers of the Gospel. For the first time, I have the privilege of engaging on a virtual platform to render my farewell message as a result of global pandemic that led to closure of churches. To God be the glory for this once in a life time experience.

Quoting the words of Jesus in John 14:18 he said: “I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.” Jesus understands that a time will come in life when we will be faced with many kinds of uncertainties and troubles like the ones that have bewildered our world, today. But before we will become more confused and overtaken in the mud, He says to us that, “He will not leave us hopeless nor helpless”.

He stressed that these kinds of assurances make Jesus our true and sure anchor in times and seasons when uncertainties such as hunger, famine, war, terrorism, Covid19 pandemic and death are ravaging our world. Ezechukwu likened the times as the petiod prophesied in the holy scriptures in Luke 21:26 that “Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.” pointing out that Haggai 2:6 also affirms these heart failing realities.

He enjoined his erstwhile congregation to trust God for your tomorrow, “He has the capacity to keep you safe and secure during these days of uncertainty in our world. I assure you reading or listening to the voice of God today that you will certainty cross your Jordan, your red sea, your troubled waters, your mountains and your valleys – Amen! You will surely get to your Canaan in peace, Be informed that by the Name of Jesus, you will gloriously survive these terror that cause the hearts of men to fail them in Jesus name – Amen!

“As you trust your lives to Him, He will do you well. I prophesy to you today that these terror and other vices that have tormented your past, you will see them no more.

The Lord says to you “You shall not be afraid of terror by night nor the arrows that fly by the day ,” Ezechukwu further prophesied.

Like this: Like Loading...