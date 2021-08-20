News

You must eschew division, discord – Pope Francis tells Catholics

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Pope Francis yesterday called on Catholics across the globe to root out the seeds of division and discord in the Catholic community. He said Catholics all over the world were one family and must avoid particularistic and selfish attitudes. The Pope spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during the ordination and installation of Rev. Peter Chukwu, as the third Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki, following the retirement of Rev. Michael Okoro, the erstwhile bishop of the diocese. No fewer than 50 Catholic bishops attended the event which was witnessed by Governor Dave Umahi, his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ogbonna Nwifuru, former governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, National Assembly members from the state, among others. The ordination and in-stallation of Rev. Chukwu was performed by Rev. Antonio Filipazzi, the Apostolic Nuncio of the Catholic Church to Nigeria on behalf of the Pope.

Our Reporters

