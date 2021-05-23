News

You must obey open grazing ban, group tells herders, calls for arrest, prosecution of Miyetti Allah leader

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

A socio political group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has warned herders bent on open grazing in the South of the country in disregard of the ban by Southern governors to leave the zone.

 

This was even as the group called on the Inspector General of, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, to arrest and prosecute the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdulahi Bello Badejo, over inciting comments directing his members to disregard the Southern governors’ ban on open grazing.

 

The group alleged that Badejo’s incendiary comments in a recent interview in a national daily was a fragrant disobedience of the law and inciting his members to cause mayhem and breach of peace in the Southern part of the country.

 

COSEYL’s call was contained in a release issued Sunday by the President General, Hon Goodluck Ibem and Secretary-General, Comrade Kanice Igwe and made available to the New Telegraph, noting that Bodejo’s antics and tactics was aimed at “grabbing Southern lands and forests as Fulani territories,” adding that “the cattle grazing is a just ploy.”

 

“We wish to state that Bodejo’s choice of words bore evidences that truly points to the need for his arrest and prosecution. In this 21st century, there is no where in the world were open grazing is practiced except in Nigeria. Bodejo has just exposed his primitive mentality and tendencies. Too sad!

 

“The law is very clear that anyone who disobeys the law is a criminal. Bodejo should be behind bars for instructing his members to disobey the law of Southern states.”

 

The South East Youth group noted that Badejo’s comment was capable of plunging the country into serious crises and warned herders in the South of Nigeria bent on open grazing to immediately obey the orders by Southern governors and relocate from the Southern states.

 

