News

You must obey open grazing ban, Igbo group tells herders

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

A s o c i o – p o l i t i c a l group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has warned herders bent on open grazing in the South of the country in disregard of the ban by Southern governors to leave the zone.

 

This was even as the group called on the Inspector General of, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, to arrest and prosecute the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdulahi Bello Badejo, over inciting comments directing his members to disregard the Southern governors’ ban on open grazing.

 

The group alleged that Badejo’s incendiary comments in a recent interview in a national daily was a fragrant disobedience of the law and inciting his members to cause mayhem and breach of peace in the Southern part of the country.

 

COSEYL’s call was contained in a release issued yesterday by the President General, Hon Goodluck Ibem and Secretary-General, Comrade Kanice Igwe and made available to the New Telegraph, noting that Bodejo’s antics and tactics was aimed at “grabbing Southern lands and forests as Fulani territories,” adding that “the cattle grazing is a just ploy.”

 

“We wish to state that Bodejo’s choice of words bore evidences that truly points to the need for his arrest and prosecution

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tinubu urges prayers for COVID-19 victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday charged Muslim faithful to pray for the quick recovery of COVID – 19 victims, and repose for the souls of those who lost their lives to the pandemic. He gave this charge yesterday during the Eid prayers in Lagos. He appealed to them not […]
News

Fayose to Ojudu, others: You’re not wanted in PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday told Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and a former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, that they were not welcome in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) set to expel them. Fayose said […]
News

Pope, Oyetola, others congratulate Catholic Diocese of Osogbo on 25th anniversary

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

Osun State government yesterday joined the Head of Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, priests and other faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo,to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Church with admonition to the Christian body not to derail from spiritual life and vision for advancement. Speaking at a Dinner organised in commemoration of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica