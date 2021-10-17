You need everyone but not all

The book of 1Corinthians 15:33 says; ”Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. Matthew 7:21.

Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. You need everyone in your journey on earth in order to reach your destination successfully but amazingly, you do not need all people to get there.

To many people, this topic or statement is very controversial or looks ambiguous. Many people will say how will you need every one but not all.

Everyone in this context means every necessary person, be it male or female (man or woman) that you need in life to get to where you want to get to in life. Everyone means those people that will add value to your life and destiny.

Those that you need as a stepping stone to your throne. Those that will help or assist you in one way or the other in life. They are those people that will add positive value to your life and destiny while all represents those you need and those you don’t need to get to your destination in life.

There are some people you don’t need in your life, if you allow them to stay in your life, they will destroy you and your dreams. If you keep those that you are supposed to leave you will see what you are supposed not to see from them.

There are vision builders, there are vision sustainers, there are vision encouragers, there are vision helpers, these are the set of people you need in your life to get to your God ordained destination while on the other hand, there are vision Killers, vision destroyers, vision trimmers, vision stoppers, vision discouragers, these are the set of people you don’t need in your life, they will hinder you to get to your promised land.

You need someone like Joseph, Daniel, Joshua, Elisha, Deborah, Esther and many more like these in your life to fulfill your destiny successfully. You need good people, positive people and God ordained people in your life. May God bless you with these kind of great people in Jesus Mighty Name.

You don’t need people like these in your life if you want to be successful in life: Judas Iscariot (a betrayal and lover of money), Gehazi ( a disloyal, greedy and lier), Sanballat and Tobiah (discouragers), Ananias and Sapphira (deceivers), Korah, Dathan and Abiram (Evil Conspirators) to mention but a few. May God separate you from these set of people in Jesus Mighty Name.

PRAYER POINTS:

Oh Lord connect me today with vision builders and vision encouragers in Jesus Name. Father raise up people that will help my vision to come to pass in Jesus Name. Oh Lord separate me from vision destroyers, trimmers and vision killers in Jesus Name. Father separate from me the jealous and envious people that can destroy ones glory and destiny in Jesus Name.

Like this: Like Loading...