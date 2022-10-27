You paid N3bn for gratuity, not N70bn, Pensioners tell Abiodun

Pensioners in Ogun State yesterday faulted Governor Dapo Abiodun’s claim that his administration has spent over N70 billion in the payment of gratuity arrears and pensions since he assumed office in 2019. The governor had said that over N70 billion had been released for the payment of gratuity arrears since he assumed office more than three years ago.

Abiodun made the disclosure at a Town Hall Meeting on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2023 Budget for Ogun East senatorial district held in Ijebu-Ode. The governor also said that had increased the quarterly payment to defray outstanding gratuities from N500 million to N600 million. But, the Chairman of Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Waheed Oloyede, while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, faulted the governor’s claim, saying only N3 billion had been paid for gratuity since Abiodun assumed office in May 2019.

Oloyede explained that the N3 billion when calculated “could not pay gratuities of those who retired during his tenure i.e. from June 2019 to date.” The NUP chairman also expressed concern that the N100 million increments to the N500 million quarterly payment for gratuities was not enough as it would take more than 30 years to clear the backlog of gratuities.

