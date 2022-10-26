You paid N3bn for gratuity, not N70bn, Pensioners tell Abiodun

Pensioners in Ogun State, on Wednesday faulted Governor Dapo Abiodun’s claim that his administration had expended over N70 billion for the payment of gratuity arrears and pensions since he assumed office in 2019.

The governor had disclosed that over N70 billion had been released for the payment of gratuity arrears since he assumed office more than three years ago.

Abiodun made the disclosure at a Town Hall Meeting on the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2023 Budget for Ogun East Senatorial District, held in Ijebu-Ode.

The governor also said had increased the quarterly payment to defray outstanding gratuities from N500 million to N600 million.

But, the Chairman of Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Waheed Oloyede while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, faulted the governor’s claim, saying only N3 billion had been paid for gratuity since Abiodun assumed office in May, 2019.

Oloyede explained that the N3 billion when calculated “could not pay gratuities of those who retired during his tenure i.e. from June, 2019 till date.”

