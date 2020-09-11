You proved to be competent, made us proud, Buhari tells AfDB President

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told the newly elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, that he supported his re-election bid because he proved to be competent and made Nigerians proud in his first term. “I congratulate you on your second and final term in office. Congratulations on winning the election. Nothing succeeds like success,” he said.

Adesina had overcome stiff opposition last month to win an unprecedented 100 per cent votes from the regions and non-regions that make up the bank, and was inaugurated for a second term of five years as AfDB president on September 1. Buhari continued; “I have told so many people why I backed you.

In 2015, at your first term, you were a Minister with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government, and I was of the All Progressives Congress (APC). But you are a good Nigerian. So I recommended you the first time. You proved to be competent, you made us proud, and I recommended you the second time.”

The President commended Adesina for his support for Africa in general, and Nigeria in particular, stressing that the infrastructural deficits the country had in roads, rail, power, could not be overcome without support. “There can’t be sustainable development without infrastructure. Our efforts should be seen in the context of lack of resources, but you do your best to support us. I wish you all the best in your final term,” Buhari said.

