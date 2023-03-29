Arts & Entertainments News

You Reap What You Sow, Yeni Kuti Slams Foluke Daramola

Nigerian singer and media personality, Yeni Kuti has slammed Foluke Daramola over the remark about Nigerian youth who are fond of disrespecting and insulting their elders on social media.

Nigerian actress Foluke Daramola shared a video on her Instagram page where she castigated Nigerian youths who are fond of disrespecting and insulting their elders on social media.

Taking to her IG page, she wrote “Youth insulting and disrespecting their elders on social media should not try me”

Reacting to Daramola’s remarks to the youth Kuti who was featured in a TVC Program recalled working with the actress 30 years ago, saying Daramola reaps what she sows.

According to her, she was a victim of “Foluke’s insult” when they both worked together many years stressing that “the enmity she got from Daramola was terrible”

Foluke Daramola. I like her. She is everything. I talk to her but I remember when she insulted me because I just googled her now. She is forty-five, and I am sixty-two. We did a job (together).

This is about thirty-something years ago. I only did what they asked me to do. I didn’t take money for the job. but the enmity I got from her was terrible.

She concluded by saying “I am wondering if she remembers because I remember because it was done to me. Now she is demanding respect. You reap what you sow. Karma is a leveler.”

