You renewed my faith in the world, Actress Uche Ogbodo prays for daughter on sixth birthday

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo is over the mood as her only daughter, Mildred Chinagorom Ogbodo recently turned 6 on 29 July, 2020. To celebrate the birthday girl, the actress unveiled lovely photos of herself and Mildred.

 

Sharing her prayers for her little princess with Sunday Telegraph, Ogbodo said that her daughter’s birth renewed her faith in the world. “Happy birthday to my darling daughter! You are unbelievably precious to me.

 

The day you were born was the greatest day of my life. And I know you know that you are my everything.” “You renewed my faith in the world because any world that has as incredible a person as you in it is one that can only be good.

 

You inspire me so much to be the nest I can Be .You are the most beautiful gift I have ever received In my lifetime. Your presence in my life has added nothing but value and joy to it.

 

Thank You for coming into my life sunshine. May your 6th birthday be ever memorable and warm for you my princess. Mummy Loves you So much,” she said.

