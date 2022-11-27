You should be in jail, not run for presidency –Atiku

The campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) yesterday said that it was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) that need rest and retirement from politics.

Reacting to the attacked the candidate of the PDP in the election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said that facts speak for themselves on who should go home and rest.

“ It is Tinubu that should withdraw and go home to rest.

The embarrassment is too much now. He is being propped up by security agents to stand up and address the crowd. He is not physically, mentally fit to be president. He is tired and needs to be retired. You can see how he is blabbing like children at campaigns. Is that the way a presidential candidate blabs?”

“Atiku has no drug cases. He doesn’t have forged certificate cases and does not have identity crisis.

So, Tinubu should be in jail by now and not contests for presidency. He should look at himself first and withdraw from the race and not talk of a fit person. Nigeria cannot cope with an alleged drug peddler as president.

He should rather retire and rest at home

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...