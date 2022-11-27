News Top Stories

You should be in jail, not run for presidency –Atiku

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) yesterday said that it was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) that need rest and retirement from politics.

Reacting to the attacked the candidate of the PDP in the election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said that facts speak for themselves on who should go home and rest.

“ It is Tinubu that should withdraw and go home to rest.

The embarrassment is too much now. He is being propped up by security agents to stand up and address the crowd. He is not physically, mentally fit to be president. He is tired and needs to be retired. You can see how he is blabbing like children at campaigns. Is that the way a presidential candidate blabs?”

“Atiku has no drug cases. He doesn’t have forged certificate cases and does not have identity crisis.

 

So, Tinubu should be in jail by now and not contests for presidency. He should look at himself first and withdraw from the race and not talk of a fit person. Nigeria cannot cope with an alleged drug peddler as president.

He should rather retire and rest at home

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: England announces fresh one-month lockdown as COVID-19 cases pass 1m

Posted on Author Reporter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the NHS. He said Christmas may be “very different” but he hoped taking action now would mean families can gather. Non-essential shops and hospitality will have to close for four weeks on Thursday, he said. […]
News

SCI urges governments, partners to end child death from pneumonia

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

On the occasion of World Pneumonia Day (WPD), Save the Children International (SCI) has called on the Nigerian governments and partners to accelerate action towards ending child death from pneumonia, the largest infectious killer disease of children under the age of five. With the theme: ‘Pneumonia and Air Pollution, the World Pneumonia Day 2021 focuses […]
News

Enugu in Diaspora celebrates Ugwuanyi, school children in style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Enugu State Diaspora Community has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing the enabling environment and for mobilising indigenes of the state resident abroad for direct foreign investments (FDI) in the state.   Speaking on behalf of the community when they  embarked on an outreach programme in schools across the three senatorial districts of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica