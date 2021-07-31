Arts & Entertainments

You slept with a married footballer, Ighalo’s estranged wife accuses BBNaija’s Uriel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sonia Ighalo, the estranged wife of Nigerian
footballer, Odion Ighalo, has accused
reality TV star, Uriel, of sleeping
with a football star.
Uriel had taken to her Instagram page to
slam certain women for sliding in her ex’s DM.
“Pls why do women like other women’s
property? I posted a picture of my ex who
is my good friend and his DM full. Even
those telling me how much they love me
done enter his DM saying don’t show Uriel.
Biko I’ve seen. I will never post my husband  for Instagram biko I don’t have energy for
everyday Night vigil,’’ she wrote.
Sonia saw the post and also took to In-s
tagram to take a swipe at the erality TV star,
alleging that she slept with a married footballe.r
“This girl doesn’t have shame o. How
about you fxxking a married footballer. You
go under his wife’s comment section commenting
and doing frien frien,” she wrote.
“Hypocrites always the first to point accusing
fingers. Be like it’s time we start calling
out these yeyebrities one by one. Aunty
shut up and don’t let me expose you. Stop
running your mouth on IG. Learn from your
colleagues. After all, nobody DM your ex.”
Although they are now estranged, Sonia
is still married to Ighalo and has three children
for the Nigerian footballer.
She has been public about the troubles in
their marriage and even recently shaded an
actress who was rumoured to be going out
with her estranged husband.
Just last month, she called out the former
Super Eagles player on Instagram for fathering
several children outside their marriage.
Former housemate of reality TV show, Big
Brother Naija, Uriel Oputa, has denied sleeping
with a married footballer. The reality TV
star was accused by Sonia, the estranged
wife of Nigerian international, Ighalo of
sleeping with a married footballer.
In her response, the reality TV star denied
the allegation, insisting that she should be
driving a better car if she had a sugar dadd.y
Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the former
housemate said: “It took me five years after Big
Brother house before I could afford my car. So
many people wanted to buy me a house and
cars. I drive a Honda Crosstour. I don’t have
a sugar daddy. I sell hair and do influencing
to make money. I will not allow anybody
ruin my name,” she said.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

