You slept with a married footballer, Ighalo’s estranged wife accuses BBNaija’s Uriel

Sonia Ighalo, the estranged wife of Nigerian

footballer, Odion Ighalo, has accused

reality TV star, Uriel, of sleeping

with a football star.

Uriel had taken to her Instagram page to

slam certain women for sliding in her ex’s DM.

“Pls why do women like other women’s

property? I posted a picture of my ex who

is my good friend and his DM full. Even

those telling me how much they love me

done enter his DM saying don’t show Uriel.

Biko I’ve seen. I will never post my husband for Instagram biko I don’t have energy for

everyday Night vigil,’’ she wrote.

Sonia saw the post and also took to In-s

tagram to take a swipe at the erality TV star,

alleging that she slept with a married footballe.r

“This girl doesn’t have shame o. How

about you fxxking a married footballer. You

go under his wife’s comment section commenting

and doing frien frien,” she wrote.

“Hypocrites always the first to point accusing

fingers. Be like it’s time we start calling

out these yeyebrities one by one. Aunty

shut up and don’t let me expose you. Stop

running your mouth on IG. Learn from your

colleagues. After all, nobody DM your ex.”

Although they are now estranged, Sonia

is still married to Ighalo and has three children

for the Nigerian footballer.

She has been public about the troubles in

their marriage and even recently shaded an

actress who was rumoured to be going out

with her estranged husband.

Just last month, she called out the former

Super Eagles player on Instagram for fathering

several children outside their marriage.

Former housemate of reality TV show, Big

Brother Naija, Uriel Oputa, has denied sleeping

with a married footballer. The reality TV

star was accused by Sonia, the estranged

wife of Nigerian international, Ighalo of

sleeping with a married footballer.

In her response, the reality TV star denied

the allegation, insisting that she should be

driving a better car if she had a sugar dadd.y

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the former

housemate said: “It took me five years after Big

Brother house before I could afford my car. So

many people wanted to buy me a house and

cars. I drive a Honda Crosstour. I don’t have

a sugar daddy. I sell hair and do influencing

to make money. I will not allow anybody

ruin my name,” she said.

