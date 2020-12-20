You will never seek God in vain

God is open to all his children for he has ever made it clear to all that whoever that serves him will never regret it. This is because the good things of life here on earth and the eternal life in heaven are the portions of his obedient people.

It is on this the Bible says in Isaiah 45:19, “I have not spoken in secret, in a dark place of the earth: I said not unto the seed of Jacob, Seek ye me in vain: I the Lord speak righteousness, I declare things that are right”.

Our God is generous for he will never deny his children the good things he has prepared for them from the foundation of the world. God called Abraham to leave his people and his country to the place he would show him.

Abraham’s obedience to these Divine instructions led him into covenant with God Almighty; Abraham was to serve God while God will bless and protect him. The charter of this covenant was religiously kept and fulfilled by both parties. In obedience to the instruction from God Abraham nearly sacrificed his only son, Isaac until God stopped him from doing so.

Then in Genesis 24:1 the Bible tells us that Abraham was well stricken in age and God has blessed him in all things. God will never renege in his promise. God told us in Psalm 50:15,

And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me. The children of God are at liberty to call him he himself has made it clear that we are free to approach him through prayers whenever the need arises promising he will give answers to our needs.

This promise is even strengthened in John14:13-14 “And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it”.

The life of the children of God works by faith through obedient to his words. God makes provision for their wellbeing through blessing their life endeavours either in business, handwork or paid employment. It is therefore necessary to commit our ways, plans and projects into the hand of God he will ensure it will come to pass successfully.

The Bible again says in Isaiah 40:31, But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

As the faithful children wait upon the Lord or seek his face he in return renews their strength to enable them do exploits in all their life endeavours. God strengthens them both physically and spiritually.

However, any man that will successfully seek the face of God must be born again, accept our Lord Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour because it is only through Jesus Christ one becomes a member of the family of the Almighty God.

It is then he casts all his problems upon Jesus Christ, God takes care of all his affairs. You as a child of God must be dead to sin.

It is no longer the time of telling lies at any slightest opportunity to cover evils.

One in the eye of God should not quarrel with his neighbours and people around him or her rather the he should be a peace maker, a bridge through which unbelievers see and come to Christ for salvation.

You as a child of God must not be a glutton who eats everything including drinking of alcohol, smoking of cigarettes, cocaine and Indian hemp; must not commit either fornication or adultery.

He who serves God with all his heart purges himself of all sinful activities becomes a true child of God will surely benefit from the good things God has prepared for his children and he will make heaven at the end of his life.

