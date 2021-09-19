Faith

You will rise again

Proverbs 24:16 says: “For a just man falleth seven times, and riseth up again: but the wicked shall fall into mischief. You will rise again. It is very important in life to know that the journey of life is not very smooth but full of ups and downs. Failure in life is not the end of life.

 

Failure to learn the rudiments of success from failure is a failure. When you make a mistake in life, it is not a problem, it is a normal thing in life. It is part of life. It becomes a problem when you cannot learn from your past mistakes to achieve success.

 

It is not necessary or compulsory in life that you must fall before you rise up again but this is a promise for you, any area of y life n which you have fallen, you will rise up again. Many people were rich before but now they are not rich again.

 

Some were wealthy before but  now, they don’t have it again. Many people have before but now, they don’t have again.

 

Many people were working but all of a Sudden they lost their job, don’t think too much, don’suddeniscouraged, don’t loose hope, you will rise again. Spiritually, physiclose financially, maritally, many people have fallen, but God says you will rise again. May be you have lost everything you have like Job, GodMaybeying to you today, you will rise again.

 

PRAYER POINTS:

 

  1. I will not fall in Jesus Name. 2. Father, any area that I have fallen beJesus’I shall rise again in Jesus Name. 3. I shall overcome the battle of life in Jesus’s Name. 4. I received all round victory Jesus Jesus’OP DR. ISAAC OLUDELE, all-around-Word of Hope Bible College/ Seminary). Mowe, Ogun State.

 

For Prayers and Counseling: +2348065591017; +2348057384944 Email: isaacup4ever@ yahoo.com Website: https://wohbc.com

