News

You will soon lose credibility, FG replies Amnesty International

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government says Amnesty International (AI) is becoming an irritant with disinformation and double standard and will soon lose its respect and credibility. The government said this position in response to the AI allegation of cover up in the handling of the purported crackdown and killings of EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in October 2020.

In a release to mark 100 days of the Lekki Toll Gate incidence, AI, a global movement on campaign to end abuses of human rights, alleged Nigerian authorities were covering up in bringing the perpetrators of the purported killings to book.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, accused AI of disinformation and double standard. Specifically, the minister said AI had no proof to justify its claim that 12 people were killed by the military at the incidence. “If Amnesty International has any proof, it should come out with it or shut up.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global crude oil markets have lost about a fifth of their value in 2020 as strict coronavirus lockdowns paralyzed much of the global economy, but prices have rebounded strongly from their lows as governments rolled out more stimulus. On Thursday, the last trading day of 2020, Brent was trading down 18 cents, or 0.4 per […]
News Top Stories

CBN: 2,670 bank customers on BVN watch-list

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  N2.67bn, $144,176 refunded to customers in 6 months 5 banks fail to meet minimum liquidity ratios in HI   A total of 2,670 bank customers were placed on the Bank Verification Number (BVN) watch list in the first half of this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank disclosed […]
News

APC: Insecurity destroying our educational system, youths’ future

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemmed the abduction of the students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State. The party, which likened the abduction to what happened in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe states respectively a few years back, said insecurity is destroying the educational system and the future of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica