You will soon lose credibility, FG replies Amnesty International

The Federal Government says Amnesty International (AI) is becoming an irritant with disinformation and double standard and will soon lose its respect and credibility. The government said this position in response to the AI allegation of cover up in the handling of the purported crackdown and killings of EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in October 2020.

In a release to mark 100 days of the Lekki Toll Gate incidence, AI, a global movement on campaign to end abuses of human rights, alleged Nigerian authorities were covering up in bringing the perpetrators of the purported killings to book.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, accused AI of disinformation and double standard. Specifically, the minister said AI had no proof to justify its claim that 12 people were killed by the military at the incidence. “If Amnesty International has any proof, it should come out with it or shut up.”

